Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, initial impressions on a next gen phablet

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G unfolded. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is a very interesting gadget -- part phone, part tablet, part conversation piece for tech enthusiasts who want to show off the latest and greatest gadget that’s not from Tim Cook’s kitchen.

The Z Fold2 is a phone with a 6.23 inch screen. But it also unfolds into a 7.6 inch mini-tablet, thanks to a second flexible screen sandwiched within.

Samsung wasn’t the first to come out with a phone with a flexible display that can be folded and unfolded. But the South Korean tech giant’s implementation of the folding screen is unique, in that it opted to use 2 screens instead of just one.

Specs-wise the Z Fold2 matches up with Samsung’s other flagships like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Samsung kicked off the phablet trend with its first Galaxy Note released in 2012. Back then, a 5.3 inch screen was considered huge and ‘tablet-like.’ To modern phones however, the OG Note’s screen looks miniscule, with the latest Note’s screen hitting 6.9 inches.

And still, the race to even bigger and bigger screens continues. The only problem is, human hands are not getting any bigger, making these titanic phones even more awkward to hold.

A phone that folds into something bigger, like a mini-tablet, seems like a great solution to this problem.

The only compromise seems to be the noticeable crease in the middle of the unfolded phone. But when you start using the Z Fold2 in tablet made, this becomes less noticeable thanks to the gorgeous screen.

Its inner screen is not as pixel-dense as Samsung’s other flagships, but that hardly matters because the huge jump in the physical size more than makes up for it.

It’s also a pretty thick phone when folded. It reminds me of the old Nokia Communicator brick that was the status symbol of high tech gadgetry before the iPhone.

It’s also heavier than most phones, but still feels pretty easy in the hand. Once folded, it’s actually easier to operate as it’s not as wide as other phones. It’s almost just as wide as the original iPhone SE, which is probably the last phone that could be operated with just one hand.

So is this something you should consider when buying your next dream gadget? Well, if you can afford the P109,990 SRP, you should definitely give this gadget a look. We’ll provide a more exhaustive review later of the Galaxy Z Fold 2.