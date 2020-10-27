GCash gets into mobile gaming in bid to become ‘super app’

A man uses the GCash app on his mobile phone. ABS-CBN News



MANILA - GCash on Tuesday said it will soon allow users to play games on its mobile app via a partnership with Goana Games, a Myanmar-based startup that aims to become a "Netflix of casual games."

The Ayala-led fintech firm said that since the start of quarantine, mobile gaming has become a top pastime of Filipinos. At the same time, GCash said, it also recorded its highest number of users to date during the quarantine.

“Thus, we decided to bring more fun to GCash. Now, it’s not simply a pastime, but GCash users can earn money from gaming as well,” GCash President Martha Sazon said.

The company said users can join its mobile game tournament through the GCash app for P15 to P50, or even for free, and get the chance to win prizes for setting the high score for these games.

“Anyone with a registered GCash account can play multiple Tournament games plus new featured games to be introduced every week. To track their rank, scores game will be visible on the leaderboard once they complete a particular session of the game, which will be updated if they get higher scores as they play.”

GCash users can join tournaments for games such as Panda Sling, Flip Jump, Hexagon Fall, City Protector, The Escape, Hit the Knife, and City Protector.

The Ayala-led fintech firm said its partnership with Goama Games is part of its initiative to become a lifestyle super app through GLife, a new feature on the GCash app.

Aside from gaming, the new GLife feature will also allow GCash users to have their groceries delivered or even get food from exciting upcoming partners, all through the GCash app, the company said.

“GCash is transcending the definition of a mobile wallet and is making its way towards being a lifestyle superapp. With just one app, they get unlimited access to everything they need, sparing them from the hassle of finding ways to reach their preferred brands,” Sazon said.