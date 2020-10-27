Duterte to agencies: Boost transparency in procurement process

President Rodrigo Duterte gives a public statement at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on Oct. 14, 2020. Robinson Niñal, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has directed agencies to promote transparency in their procurement process, as he ordered a government-wide investigation for corruption.

All government agencies, corporations and financial institutions should post on their respective websites the procurement details of their infrastructure projects, including its budget, target date of completion, and reasons of delay, among others, Duterte said in an Oct. 23 order made public on Tuesday.

For projects worth P50 million and above, post-contract award information "shall be published once in a newspaper of general circulation, in addition to posting the same on the respective official websites and social media platforms of the agencies concerned," Duterte mandated.

The Government Procurement Policy Board must also release every quarter a consolidated report of blacklisted manufacturers, suppliers or contractors, and release this to procuring agencies, he added.

Failure to follow these directives "shall be a ground for administrative action," read Duterte's Administrative Order 34.

"The government is committed to ensure fair, transparent and non-discriminatory competition for purchases of goods and services, and embraces the broader purpose of promoting good governance and the efficient and effective management of public resources," Duterte said.

LOOK: President Rodrigo Duterte directs gov't agencies to promote transparency and accountability through post-contract award disclosure and quarterly blacklisting, among others. pic.twitter.com/rjWEUYZDW4 — Jamaine Punzalan (@jmnpunzalan) October 27, 2020

The President earlier on Monday said the Philippines continued to "play with corruption."

"I will concentrate the last remaining years of my term fighting corruption kasi hanggang ngayon, hindi humihina, lumalakas pa lalo. Para na tuloy naging inutil ang mga opisyal ng bayan, na wala talagang magawa with the onslaught of corruption," he said.

(Until now, it has not weakened, it even grew stronger. It is as if all officials are inutile, useless against the onslaught of corruption.)

"Hindi po ako maniwala na wala akong magagawa. May magagawa ako," he said.

(I don't believe that I cannot do anything. I can do something.)

He told Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra to "investigate allegations of corruption in the entire government."