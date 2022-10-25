MANILA - The Philippine Ports Authority said on Tuesday Atty. Jay Daniel R. Santiago was reappointed as General Manager.

Santiago served as the PPA General Manager under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a statement, Santiago thanked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr for his confidence in entrusting him with the management of PPA.

"I know that this is not just about me, or just the PPA Management Team, but also about the hardworking employees of PPA whose dedication and commitment to serve shine through," he said.

Atty. Jay Daniel R. Santiago is reappointed as Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) General Manager.



Santiago is PPA GM under Duterte admin. pic.twitter.com/qbestg1qBo — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) October 25, 2022

Santiago said the agency is committed to "improve and bring our ports to even greater heights" with focus on digitalization of port operations and management for more efficiency, reasonable logistics and safety.

RELATED VIDEO: