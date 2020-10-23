LOOK: First Jordan store in Southeast Asia being constructed at BGC

The first and only Jordan Store in Southeast Asia is set to open in Bonifacio Global City soon.

A video posted on Bonifacio Global City's official Facebook page showed the store, which appeared to be as large as a basketball court, being erected at High Street South.

Jordans are only available in specialty sneaker stores such as Titan 22, Urban Athletics, Sole Republiq and Commonwealth.

This means that having a Jordan Store before yearend is a Christmas treat to all local sneaker heads out there.