Foreigners with investor visas allowed in Philippines starting Nov. 1

MANILA - Foreigners with investors visa will be allowed to enter the Philippines from Nov. 1, Malacañang said Friday, as authorities sought to boost the pandemic-battered economy.

"Ang pupuwede lang po ay mga foreign nationals na merong visa na in-issue ng Bureau of Immigration pursuant to Executive Order No. 226 or the Omnibus Investment Code as amended by RA 8756 'yung mga investor's visa na tinatawag po no," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

(Foreign nationals allowed are those who have visas issued by the Bureau of Immigration pursuant to Executive Order No. 226 or the Omnibus Investment Code as amended by RA 875--the so-called investors visa.)

"At kasama rin po dito ang mga foreign nationals na mayroong 4782 visa na in-issue ng Department of Justice, ang mga visa na inissue ng Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority, at ng Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority," he said in a Laging Handa public briefing.

(This includes foreign nationals with 4882 visa issued by the Department of Justice, the Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority, and the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority.)

They are required to pre-book accredited quarantine facility, he said.

The Philippines is forecast to see a 6.9 percent economic contraction this year, the World Bank has said, the biggest since the 1980s and worse than the government's projected 5.5 percent decline.

It has been gradually reopening the economy to allow more businesses to resume operations and more people to go back to work, but partial restrictions in and around the capital Manila remain to keep the virus spread in check.

More details to follow. - With a report from Reuters