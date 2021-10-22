MANILA - Over 2 million vitamin-enriched Nutribun bread have been produced and distributed by San Miguel Corp since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, its president Ramon Ang said Friday.

Nutribuns form part of its relief efforts to the poorest households who are impacted by the mobility restrictions to curb the spread of the disease.

"Our food relief efforts continue for vulnerable households more than a year into the pandemic. To date, we have produced over two million of our nutrient-packed breads which are distributed to struggling families in and around Metro Manila," Ang said.

"Ending hunger and changing the conditions that make food aid necessary is a formidable task. But even the smallest efforts -- when combined -- can make a big difference," he added.

Meanwhile, its feeding center in Tondo has been providing food aid to over 200,000 families living in the poorest districts in Manila, Ang said.

The food bank was earlier established by the businesses tycoon, who said he was also born and raised in the impoverished area in the country's capital.

The Food and Nutrition Research Institute of the Department of Science and Technology said in 2020 it would launch an "enhanced" version of the nutribun to help struggling Filipinos meet their daily nutritional needs.

