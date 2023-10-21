BPI lowers UITF minimum to P1k to entice youth investors

MANILA - BPI's asset management unit is bringing down the minimum amount to P1000 for its unit investment trust fund (UITF) to attract the youth.

BPI Wealth Head of Personal Wealth Irene Ang said that the move aims to attract investments, especially from the younger generation.

“Anyone who has P1,000 can start investing so it disproves the belief that investing is only for the rich. We want each and every one to be able to start small because you won’t be able to grow your funds if you don’t start somewhere,” Ang said.

For financial planner Fitz Gerard Villafuerte, financial sustainability is knowing what investment strategy best fits your lifestyle and personality.

“Personal finance is personal. What’s important is you’re aware of where you are at. It’s only you who can best determine what is the best investment strategy,” Villafuerte said.