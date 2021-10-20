Logo of Qure.ph.

MANILA — Amid the COVID pandemic and growing demand for online consultation, an all-Filipino team on Wednesday launched a teleconsult and health website that seeks to connect patients and doctors.

QURE.ph, "provides a platform for online video consultations, connects doctors and patients for easy scheduling of appointments, and makes available a directory of pharmacies and other health and wellness providers," the company said in a statement.

The website offers a free platform for doctors who needs to expand their market, allowing patients from faraway cities. It also caters to patients who are afraid to go to hospitals as the pandemic persists.

“As we continue to live through the period of pandemic and uncertainty, we are made to adjust and adapt as individuals, as a community, and as a country,” Qure.ph’s chief technology officer said in an online conference.



“To use new methods and accept that we are living in a world to put more efforts in making our health a priority and what better way to do this is we make use of technology to make health and wellness to our homes without the risk of going out or getting stuck in traffic or falling in line,” he added.

Andrea Trinidad, chief executive of QURE.ph, said there’s no registration fee for patients and doctors. As an initial offering, the company is slashing 50 percent of its consultation rates which range from P500 to P1,500.

She noted that the website has yet to process accreditation of health maintenance organization (HMO) services.

“It’s very easy to use, you don’t have to download an app, you can use the browser, it’s not heavy on the phone, as long as you have an internet connection you can use it,” she said.

Dr. Dex Macalintal, brand ambassador of Qure.ph said the website provides doctors accessibility.

“With the transfer to tele-consultation and now with a platform we can reach out to our patients and our patients can reach out to us easily few clicks of a button,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Welthy Villanueva reminded the public that telemedicine has its limits and in some cases, it is still important to see the doctor face to face.

“Telemedicine, though it is really a big blessing for all of us, nothing can beat being seen by a professional medical doctor … there has to be a great history and physical examination,” Villanueva said.

“There are special cases that we need to see face to face so we can get a good physical examination,” she added.

