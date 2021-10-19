MANILA - Converge ICT Solutions said it has tapped clean power provider First Gen Corp as the tech company switches to 100 percent renewable energy for its main office in Pasig City.

The broadband service provider said it is committing to purchase a total of 2.5 megawatts (MW) of geothermal energy up to 2023 from First Gen, Converge disclosed to the stock market.

“The clean energy that First Gen will provide for our head office in Pasig complements our business in more ways than one. It reflects our choices as a responsible company that wishes to do its share for the environment,” said Converge CEO Dennis Anthony Uy.

First Gen said the 2.5 MW will come from the Tongonan geothermal power plant of its subsidiary Energy Development Corporation.

“Thank you to our newest partner Converge for sharing the same vision and values as us by choosing 100 percent clean energy and sharing our goal of achieving a low carbon future,” said First Gen Chairman and CEO Federico R. Lopez.

Converge Chief Strategy Officer Benjamin Azada said the Philippines is especially vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, and this also has direct implications on the future of the company.

“We have chosen to take decisive action now. This is the first major step in our journey to becoming carbon neutral,” Azada added.

The two-year supply contract became effective September 26, Converge said. First Gen will provide a maximum of 1.5 megawatts during the first year, increasing to 2.5 megawatts through its second year.

“Aside from helping save the environment, we also expect operating cost savings, although this isn’t the primary reason for the switch. Our driver for partnering with First Gen is to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and give back to the planet,” said Converge President and Chief Resources Officer Grace Uy.

RELATED VIDEO