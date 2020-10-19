Grab to resume 24/7 car, taxi services starting Oct. 20

Ride-hailing service readies for new normal. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Grab Philippines said Monday its ride-hailing and taxi services would resume 24-hour operations starting Oct. 20 to help ferry those working during late hours.

Starting 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 20, the following services will be available 24/7 in the said areas:

Metro Manila

GrabCar (2-Seater, 4-Seater)

GrabTaxi

Pampanga

GrabCar

GrabTaxi

Cebu [BOLD]

GrabCar 2-Seater

GrabTaxi

Baguio, Naga, Bacolod, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro, and Davao

GrabTaxi

The GrabRent service, using 3-seater and 5-seater shuttle vehicles, will also be available 24/7 starting Oct. 20, it said.

The ride-hailing platform earlier suspended its GrabShare operations following the restrictions imposed to stem the spread of COVID-19. It has since resumed its ride-hailing, logistics and food delivery services.