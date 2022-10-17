Located along Antero Soriano Highway, SM City Tanza will serve shoppers in Cavite's northwestern area and nearby Batangas. More than that, it will be a catalyst for business and employment opportunities in the province. Handout

MANILA - SM Prime Holding Inc said on Monday the group opened its 80th mall located in Tanza, Cavite.

SM City Tanza, which opened on Oct. 14 is also 7th supermall in the province, SM said in a statement.

The 86,718 square meter site is located along Antero Soriano Highway, which will serve shoppers in northwestern areas of Cavite and nearby areas in Batangas, the Sy-led group said.

SM said the mall itself was 60,000 sqm, which is inspired by farming and fishing - the common livelihood in the area. SM City Tanza's interiors bear the color of boats and seas while its ceiling is accented with cove lines "depicting the ripples of the sea."

The latest addition to SM mall chain is expected to generate jobs for the locals, the company said.

SM City Tanza houses brands such as SM Store, SM Supermarket, SM Appliance Center, ACE Hardware, Watsons, Surplus, Uniqlo, Pet Express, Miniso, Levi’s, Cyberzone and Crocs, among others.

It also has restaurants and 5 cinemas.

Similar to other SM malls, the new branch will have public transport terminal that is seen to boost tourism and commerce in the area, the group said.

The mall is located at the historic Tanza, Cavite where Emilio Aguinaldo was sworn as President of the country's revolutionary government. It is also the birthplace of Felipe Calderon, who wrote the Malolos Constitution, SM said.

