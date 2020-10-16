PAL all-female pilot crew flies widebody aircraft for 1st time

MANILA - Philippine Airlines (PAL) recorded an achievement after an all-female flight crew flew for the first time on one of the carrier's widebody aircraft.

PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said in a statement Thursday that flight PR8655 Riyadh-Manila on Oct. 14-15 was flown by Capt. Yvonne Sunga, a former flight attendant, assisted by First Officer May Marie Segovia, a former military pilot, and Second Officer Marie Rose Ison Maximo, also a former flight attendant.

"This flight brightened up my day and made me forget about my worries. A flight of female pilots, former flight attendants and a former military female pilot. Wow, thank you ladies for sharing this beautiful sky with me," Maximo said.

"A milestone moment to be proud of!" Villaluna added.