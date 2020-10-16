Home  >  Business

China hopes to work with Philippines on South China Sea energy projects

Reuters

Posted at Oct 16 2020 03:56 PM

BEIJING - China hopes it can work together with the Philippines in jointly developing energy projects in the South China Sea, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a daily briefing on Friday.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has lifted a moratorium on petroleum exploration in the South China Sea, paving the way for three projects to resume, including a possible joint venture with China.

More details to follow.

