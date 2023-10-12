DOST reports data leak incident involving OneExpert portal

MANILA - The Department of Science and Technology on Thursday said a recent data leak incident affected its OneExpert portal.

In a statement, DOST said the Philippine National Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-PH) reported a security incident on August 31, 2023 involving the OneExpert website.

Based on its investigation, a compromised account may have been used to access the site.

"Appropriate actions were implemented to address the incident, additional security measures were put in place and the website's normal operations were restored soon after," DOST said.

However, some data resembling those from the site circulated online, and according to DOST, the data contained "some publicly listed names of technical experts, their email addresses as well as users with their email addresses."

DOST said while the incident may cause concern among the affected individuals and the public, no sensitive personal information has been compromised.

"The OneExpert portal serves as a publicly available registry of Filipino experts, aimed at enhancing access to their services and expanding the reach of science and technology assistance to clients within the country," DOST said.

"While the list of clients or users is not readily accessible through the portal, the website's use is diligently monitored, reported, and are made available as part of DOST official records," it added.

DOST's statement comes after a tech expert said two more government agencies may have suffered from cybersecurity attacks, following the data breach that affected the Philippine Health Insurance Company and the Philippine Statistics Authority.

