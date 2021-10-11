MANILA - Cebu Pacific said on Monday it's offering its "first-ever" 5-day PISO sale to help stimulate the pandemic-hit travel sector.

Passengers can avail of base fares as low as P1 for over 47 domestic and 11 international routes until Oct. 14, the country's largest carrier said in a statement.

Discounted tickets are valid for travel from June 1 to Aug. 31, 2022, the airline said.

“As we enter the last quarter of the year, we are happy to have seen some positive developments in the travel industry. More and more people are gaining confidence to travel again, and we are happy to keep supporting our sector’s recovery through our trademark low fares,” Cebu Pacific vice-president for Marketing & Customer Experience Candice Iyog said.

Passengers can use existing travel funds to book new flights, Cebu Pacific said.

The Gokongwei-led airline earlier said it was anticipating a better fourth quarter demand driven by domestic tourism.

