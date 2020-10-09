WATCH: Philippines’ biggest firms join forces for ‘Ingat Angat’ campaign

MANILA - Some of the Philippines' biggest companies have come together for Ingat Angat, a campaign aiming to restart the Philippine economy by encouraging the public to again go out while practicing safety protocols.

In a 2-minute video, companies and brands that normally compete with each other instead form a backdrop to a call for unity, with scenes of people going about their daily lives.

"By washing our hands frequently, wearing our mask and face shield at all times and maintaining our distance in our everyday life, we will all get back on our feet safely and surely," Ingat Angat said on its website.

Ingat Angat was launched by Taskforce T3 (Test, Trace, Treat) a multi-sectoral public-private consortium of a few dozen companies and organizations working closely with government agencies tasked to check the spread of COVID-19.

"Ingat Angat is now part of T3's thrust to build consumer confidence in a bid to slowly revitalize the economy as public health continues to improve," the group said.