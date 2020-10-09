Private firms unite for economic recovery, launch 'Ingat Angat Tayong Lahat' campaign

People flock to the newly opened stalls along Ylaya Street in Divisoria, Manila on August 26, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The biggest brands and conglomerates in the country launched on Friday a campaign to boost economic recovery while ensuring safety from COVID-19.

The "Ingat Angat Tayong Lahat" campaign aims to boost businesses while ensuring implementation of stringent health protocols to encourage Filipinos to engage in activities outside their homes, the group said in a statement.

The campaign supports the Taskforce T3 (Test, Trace, Treat) launched in April by select government agencies and the private sector.

The continued public-private cooperation is key in boosting recovery, said TaskForce T3 founding partner Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala who is also the Chairman and CEO of Ayala Corp.

"The private sector has found a new front where we can be supportive of the fight against COVID, and that is in restoring the confidence of our citizens that we can all resume our lives and livelihoods, so long as we strictly follow the minimum health standards recommended by health experts," Zobel said.

The country's biggest corporations and brands are supporting the campaign including Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Alliance Global Group (Megaworld, Resorts World, Emperador), Jollibee Foods Corp, McDonald’s Philippines, Goldilocks, BDO, BPI, Metrobank, PayMaya, Alaska, Champion, Century Pacific Food Inc., Coca Cola Philippines, Oishi/Liwayway Marketing Corp., PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble Philippines, RFM Corporation, Unilever, Petron/San Miguel Corporation, Shell, Ayala Malls, Filinvest Development Corporation, Robinsons Malls, SM Supermalls, Globe Telecom, Smart Communications, Angkas and Food Panda.

Media partners include Kapamilya Channel, KBP (Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas), Philippine Daily Inquirer, The Philippine Star, Solar Entertainment Corporation, TV5, CNN Philippines, GMA, Tiger 22, Facebook, Lazada, Shopee, Viber, Phar Partnerships; and LED OOH and Transit Outdoor partners Activations Advertising Inc. (AAI), Dooh.ph, Globaltronics, Krazy Media Ads Solution, Luneta Advertising, Nyxsys Philippines, Out of Home Advertising Association of the Philippines (OHAAP), Steel Art, Summit Outdoor Media and United Neon (UN).

Agency partners include Bookt, Cobena, EON, HIT Productions, Nuworks, Omnicom Media Group, Pabrika, PSRC, Slingshot, Synergy, TBWA/Santiago Mangada Puno, and Viva Entertainment, Inc., while the press launch event partners include Savoy Hotel Manila and Mercato Centrale.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez lauds the initiative as he highlights the need to spur activities and uplift consumer confidence.

“At this point in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, balancing health and the economy is our main priority. This is why we are pushing for the gradual and safe reopening of the economy. In line with the spirit of the campaign, we can only move forward by supporting and keeping one another safe while protecting lives and livelihoods,” Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said.

The DTI earlier allowed select companies in general community quarantine areas to operate to as much as 100 percent of its capacity to hasten recovery.



