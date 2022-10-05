MANILA - The National Economic and Development Authority said Wednesday it will adjust its strategies for Ambisyon 2040 after the pandemic set back the development plan created back in 2015.

NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the goals that while the goals have not changed “what might have changed is our approach going there.”

"We have so many things to do and fix, yet government resources are so limited," Balisacan said.

NEDA is exploring "[ways] for the private sector to ride the infrastructure that is profitable while also safeguarding the interests of the ordinary people, to use the limited resources of government on education, health, and social protection."

The 2023-2028 Philippine Development Plan will be submitted to the president and Congress before the end of the year, he assured.

Balisacan admitted there are several pending projects, and assured that the NEDA is looking into the projects as they are strengthening its Public-Private Partnership Center to get the projects rolling.

Senator Nancy Binay sought clarification on delayed infrastructure projects under the Ambisyon 2040, which was developed under Balisacan's previous appointment as NEDA Secretary under the late former President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III.

Binay specifically asked about the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and other similar BRT projects across the Philippines, which NEDA said had already been ready for implementation but was held back by right-of-way issues.

Balisacan said that the NEDA board headed by the President will be the one to decide on this, and would entail convening the board with the host agency of the project.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC