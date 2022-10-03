Edson Guido receiving the Best Statistical Reporting in TV Broadcast Media award during the 33rd National Statistics Month and the 15th National Convention on Statistics. ABS-CBN News

MANILA - ABS-CBN News Data Analytics team head Edson Guido on Monday bagged another award from the Philippine Statistics Authority in the National Statistics Month Media Awards or NSMMA.

Guido won the Best Statistical Reporting in TV Broadcast Media award which was given by National Statistician and Usec. Dennis Mapa at the opening ceremony of the 33rd National Statistics Month and the 15th National Convention on Statistics.

"The ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team has now won this award twice. But to be recognized for Best Statistical Reporting in TV Broadcast Media even after losing the franchise to air on free TV means a lot. This one is truly special," Guido said.

Guido has been hard at work during the COVID-19 pandemic with extensive daily coverage on data from the Department of Health covering the size and scope of the spread of the disease in the Philippines.

Thank you @PSAgovph !



The ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team has now won this award twice. But to be recognized for Best Statistical Reporting in TV Broadcast Media even after losing the franchise to air on free TV means a lot. This one is truly special.



ABS-CBN, this is for you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/byEet6N6yo — Edson C. Guido (@EdsonCGuido) October 3, 2022

Apart from this, Guido also covered economic data to measure the impact of the pandemic on poverty, economic growth, employment, inflation as well as data during the May 2022 national elections, among others.

Prior to this award, Guido also won Best Statistical Reporting in TV Broadcast Media and a certificate of recognition for ABS-CBN’s role in promoting and popularizing official statistical information at the NSMMA, alongside reporters Bruce Rodriguez and Warren de Guzman in 2019.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: