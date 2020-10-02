NOW Corp taps Vietnam's Viettel for ICT products, services in PH

MANILA - NOW Corp said Friday it tapped Viettel Business Solutions Corp to develop market opportunities and to provide information communication and technology products and services in the country.

Now Corp and Vietnam's largest telecom player Viettel entered into a Memorandum of Agreement, the company said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

"The parties will implement a joint go-to-market strategy to bring Viettel-developed ICT solutions to NOW’s existing and future customers across multiple industry segments, participate in potential ICT biddings and exploit the market of Digital Transformation (DX) consulting services, AI, Data Analytics and Cybersecurity in the Philippines," NOW Corp said.

"The cooperation shall also include identification and development of solutions focusing on the essential needs of the target market segments, from government/public sector to SMEs," it added.

NOW Corp operates NOW Telecom while the Viettel group is present in 11 countries which include Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia, Burundi, Tanzania, Mozambique, Cameroun, Peru and Haiti.