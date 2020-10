MANILA - Cebu Pacific and its low-cost subsidiary Cebgo announced their flight schedules starting October.

The country's largest airline reminded travelers to check government regulations and requirements, in preparation for their flights.

"We continue to send pre-flight reminders using the email addresses guests have used in their bookings," the company said.

For more information on travel document requirements, FAQs and Contactless Flight Guidelines, visit bit.ly/CEBFlightReminders.