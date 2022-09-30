Landing page for Amazon's free shipping to the Philippines. Screenshot

MANILA — Global e-commerce giant Amazon said it now offers free shipping to the Philippines for select products if a cart meets the minimum $49 (around P2,800) order threshold.

Higher shipping fees to the Philippines have prevented some Filipinos from engaging in cross-border shopping.

"International Free Shipping to Philippines is available on eligible products with total order value of USD 49 or more," Amazon said.

"Once you have a cart with eligible items and meet or exceed the promotion threshold, you will see the Free Shipping option at checkout," it said.

A "free shipping to the Philippines" prompt seen on items before checkout. Screenshot

Take note though that not all items are eligible for free shipping. Items that qualify have a label that says so, Amazon said.

To avail free shipping to the country, shoppers must choose a Philippine address and get eligible items, it said. Free shipping to the Philippines will be automatically selected at checkout, it added.

Shop categories that can be purchased with free shipping include:

Computers and accessories

Books

Beauty

Amazon fashion

Home

Toys

Amazon also reminded shoppers that there are no changes to its import fee policy. Shoppers can check their website if duty fees are required for purchased items.

