NLEX hiring 1,500 workers to ramp up connector project

NLEX Segment 10 in Caloocan City. Photo courtesy of Anna Mae Yu Lamentillo, DPWH Build Build Build Committee chair

MANILA— The North Luzon Expressway Corp (NLEX) announced on Tuesday that it is hiring 1,500 technical and skilled workers to speed up the construction of its 8-kilometer NLEX Connector project.

The NLEX Connector is an elevated expressway that will traverse the Caloocan Interchange, 5th Avenue/C3 Road in Caloocan City passing through España, and eventually linking up with the Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 at PUP Sta. Mesa in Manila.

“We are currently working on the first 5-kilometer section of the NLEX Connector from Grace Park, Caloocan City to España St., Sampaloc, Manila. As projected, more than 1,500 workers are needed to accelerate the construction works,” said Bautista.

NLEX is aiming to complete the P23-billion connector by 2021.

Together with the Skyway Stage 3, it is expected to cut travel time from NLEX to South Luzon Expressway from two hours to about 20 minutes.

It is also seen to improve access for cargo trucks bound for the Manila Ports and international airports such as NAIA and Clark.

“It is also seen to benefit 35,000 motorists who will be spared from using Metro Manila’s congested city roads since they will traverse their routes mostly above the alignment of the Philippine National Railways,” NLEX said.