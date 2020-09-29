Jollibee group opens first Tim Ho Wan in mainland China

The Jollibee Group brings the 11-year Michelin-starred Tim Ho Wan to mainland China, opening the very first store in Jang’in Kerry Center, Shanghai which saw long lines of customers and a packed waiting list. Handout

MANILA - Jollibee Foods Corp (JFC) said on Tuesday it opened mainland China's first Tim Ho Wan located in Shanghai last Sept. 23.

Located in the Jing'an Kerry Center, the 11-year Michelin-starred Tim Ho Wan entered one of the world's biggest economies this month, JFC said in a statement.

Shanghai, one of the most populous city centers in the world, is home to 24 million people, JFC said. Tim Ho Wan was welcomed with a "waiting list and a long line of customers," it added.

“Opening in Shanghai, one of the busiest global hubs, is an excellent starting point for our expansion plans for Tim Ho Wan in Mainland China," said Jollibee Group CEO Ernesto Tanmantiong.

The menu of the dim sum restaurant includes its signature baked BBQ pork buns, rice rolls, pork and shrimp dumplings, and pan-fried radish cake.

A look inside Tim Ho Wan’s first restaurant in Mainland China, operated by Jollibee Group together with the Tim Ho Wan Group. The restaurant can comfortably seat 100 customers and brings the warmth and vibe of Hong Kong-style interiors to Shanghai’s diners. Handout

Tanmantiong said the group's near-term goal is to open 100 restaurants in the next 5 years.

A second store in China is likely to open by the end of the year, said Jollibee Foods Corporation China Chairman Carl Tancaktiong. Other branches are being eyed in Beijing, Shenzhen and Guangzhou.

The Philippines' largest restaurant operator has a joint venture with the Tim Ho Wan Group.

The Jollibee group operates in 35 countries with over 5,800 stores globally.