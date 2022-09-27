COPENHAGEN - Two leaks have been identified on the Nord Stream 1 Russia-Europe gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, hours after a similar incident on its twin pipeline, Scandinavian authorities said Tuesday.
"Authorities have now been informed that there have been another two leaks on Nord Stream 1, which likewise is not in operation but contains gas," the Danish climate and energy minister told AFP in a statement, adding that they had called for "higher levels of preparedness in the electricity and gas sector" in the country.
More details to follow.
