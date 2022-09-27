A picture taken with a drone shows pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1‘ gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany, 07 September 2022. Gas supplies are being used by Russia to exert pressure on European nations in response to sanctions imposed after it invaded Ukraine. Gazprom, the Russian state-controlled gas company, closed the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany. Picture taken with a slow shutter speed. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE



COPENHAGEN - Two leaks have been identified on the Nord Stream 1 Russia-Europe gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, hours after a similar incident on its twin pipeline, Scandinavian authorities said Tuesday.

"Authorities have now been informed that there have been another two leaks on Nord Stream 1, which likewise is not in operation but contains gas," the Danish climate and energy minister told AFP in a statement, adding that they had called for "higher levels of preparedness in the electricity and gas sector" in the country.

