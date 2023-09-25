MANILA -- The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) is planning to open and allow the updating of personal information in the National ID database by October, National Statistician Undersecretary Claire Dennis Mapa said on Monday.

Mapa shared that the pilot program for the updating of the database is underway and that the PSA is looking to launch it soon.

The public will soon be able to update changes in name and civil status as well as correction of entry in date and place of birth,

“Promising naman ang results. Ito’y iro-roll out natin kasi nga kailangan nating balikan ang ating mga kababayan na nagkaroon ng changes sa information nila lalo na sa demographic information nila par maitama ito sa database ng National ID system,” Mapa said. (around 2:30 of ambush)

National Capital Region and Region 6 were selected to participate in the pilot program.

Mapa added that the PSA aims to produce the corrected national IDs in addition to the target of 92 million physical national IDs printed by September 2024.

