Uncle John's will be new name of Ministop

Uncle John's fried chicken available at Ministop. Screenshot, Ministop Philippines' Facebook Page

MANILA - Ministop stores in the Philippines will soon be rebranded to Uncle John's, its operator Robinsons Convenience Stores Inc said.

"Uncle John's" is a celebration of the Robinsons Group's late founder John Gokongwei Jr, which is the holdings company of the convenience store chain, RCSI said in a statement.

The new name is also banking on the convenience store chain's best-selling product, the Uncle John's Fried Chicken, it said.

Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc early this year said it acquired Ministop Japan's 40 percent stake in Robinsons Convenience Stores Inc. RCSI now holds 100 percent shares of the store chain in the country.

In April, the operator said a contest was held to ask for suggestions for the new name. Out of the 80,0000 participants, Uncle John's was chosen by the majority, it added.



“Uncle John's has become a household name for consumers on-the-go, looking for convenient options without sacrificing quality and taste in food. Using it as the platform in the reinvention of our stores provides us with a stronger brand story that our customers can relate to,” said Robinsons Convenience Stores Inc general manager Suresh Ramalinggam said.

RCSI said it would continue to diversify Uncle John's menu but would retain bestsellers such as the Kariman. Customers can still enjoy other services such as bill payment facilities, it said.

RELATED VIDEO: