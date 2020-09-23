Senate panel OKs San Miguel's franchise to construct airport in Bulacan

Exterior design studies for SMC's proposed New Manila International Airport project in Bulakan, Bulacan. Photo: San Miguel Corp/Handout

MANILA - San Miguel Corp (SMC) on Wednesday received the Senate panel's go signal to start the construction of an airport in Bulacan, about 3 times the size of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The Senate Committee on Public Services approved the franchise application of San Miguel Aerocity, a 2,500-hectare development in Bulacan.

"We have been waiting for this for so long. This is a dream come true project," said Sen. Joel Villanueva, who hails from Bulacan.

"Walang gagastusin ang government dito. We'll be able to produce at least a million jobs. We're not even talking about indirect jobs," Villanueva said.

(The government will not spend anything here.)

"Ang laki talaga ng maitutulong nito sa bayan," he added.

(This will really be a big help to the country.)

Under the 2019 deal between the Department of Transportation and SMC, the P740-billion gateway will be fully owned by the government under a "build-operate-transfer"program, SMC president Ramon Ang said last year.

