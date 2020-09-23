Samsung launches more affordable Galaxy S20 FE phones

Samsung launches Galaxy S20 FE phones. Handout photo

MANILA - Samsung on Wednesday launched a new set of phones that it said retained select features of the flagship Galaxy S20 but will sell at a more affordable price.

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features the Galaxy S20 series' 120Hz display, AI-powered camera, advanced chipset, fast connectivity, large battery capacity, and expandable storage in a streamlined premium design that comes in six different colors.

The South Korean electronics firm said FE stands for fan edition.

“We are constantly speaking to our fans and taking feedback, and we heard what they loved the most about our Galaxy S20 series, what features they used most often, and what they would want to see in a new smartphone,” said Dr. TM Roh, president and head of Mobile Communications Business for Samsung Electronics.

The South Korean electronics giant said the Galaxy S20 FE has a 32MP selfie camera, and a 12MP triple rear camera that can do 30X zoom.

The new phone's AI integration also detects and removes motion blur and suggests the best shots, Samsung said.

It also features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy S20 FE also has a 4,500mAh battery,with fast-charging and wireless charging capabilities.

Samsung said the Galaxy S20 FE is also water and dust resistant, with an international standard rating of IP68.

"The Galaxy S20 FE will be coming to the Philippines this October," Samsung said.

The electronics giant did not say how much the new phones will cost, but said it will announce local prices in the next few days.