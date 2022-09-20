Philippine Stock Exchange, GCash, AB Capital partner to launch a new service allowing the public to buy & trade stocks on the mobile app. Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Users of GCash will soon be able to invest in the stock market after the Ayala-led fintech partnered with the Philippine Stock Exchange and AB Capital.

PSE President Ramon Monzon, along with GCash president Martha Sazon and other officials made the official announcement on Tuesday, with the soft launch of the service targetted for November.

With over 69 million GCash subscribers, Monzon said this partnership could help increase the country's retail investor base in a very short period of time.

“This endeavor is a game changer for the Philippine stock market, because of its potential to double or triple or even quadruple the stock market investor base in a very short period of time," Monzon said.

The Philippines' investor count is currently a far cry from the United States, where 6 out of 10 Americans own stocks, including 36 percent of people who have never gone to college.

Even India, where per capita is just two thirds of the Philippines , stock ownership is at almost 5 percent of the population, whereas only 1.5 percent of Filipinos own stocks.



The Bureau of Treasury in 2020 also tapped tech firms to allow investing in bonds through a mobile app.





