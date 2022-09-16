The announcement posted outside the bottling plant in Tagbilaran. Photo: Dave Responte

MANILA - Operations of Coca-Cola Philippines bottling plants in Tagbilaran City, Bohol as well as in Pavia, Iloilo were suspended on Friday due to the shortage in sugar, according to the announcements posted in the premises.

In a signage outside the premises, it announced that they are suspending operations due to lack of supply for bottler’s grade sugar.

“This Coca Cola plant has suspended bottling operations due to the lack of supply of bottlers grade sugar as a result of the ongoing sugar crisis,” the company said in an announcement outside its Iloilo plant.

Some other bottling plants in the country have also suspended operations.

Soda makers Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc, Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines Inc and RC Cola maker ARC Refreshments Corp earlier said the industry is facing a shortage of premium refined sugar.

Premium refined sugar is a key ingredient in making soda and other sweetened beverages.

