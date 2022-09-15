IRRI Director-General Dr. Jean Balié (right) finalizes the Institute’s membership in the UN Global Pact, represented by GCN Philippines Vice Chairperson Ma. Luz Javier. Handout

MANILA -- In an effort to simultaneously address both climate change food security, the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) has signed on to the UN Global Pact (UNGC), the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative.

With over 15,000 members in 164 countries, the UNGC works towards implementing environmentally-responsible operations in pursuit of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

At the official signing ceremony held at the IRRI headquarters in Los Baños, Laguna, on September 13, IRRI Director-General Dr. Jean Balié underscored the burden of responsibility that businesses and corporations have in addressing climate change. He said that unprecedented droughts and floods have already devastated the world’s food systems, exacerbated by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Business as usual’ not an option

“We cannot have a business as usual approach… We need to act now,” Balié warned. “We must be part of the solution. As we advocate for sustainability in our research, our institute is also prepared to practice what we preach and lead by example.”

Since its founding in 1960, IRRI has been the undisputed global leader in the study, preservation, and development of rice varieties. IRRI’s International Rice Genebank alone is the largest of its kind in the world, housing over 132,000 unique specimens from all 132 rice-producing countries — including cultivated species of modern rice, traditional varieties, and wild species. The immense costs of upkeep and maintenance of the Genebank’s refrigeration units is something that IRRI looks forward to offsetting with help from the UNGC.

Currently, some 12% of all of IRRI’s energy needs are met by solar power. However, Balié said that the Institute is looking forward to ramping up its solar energy production even as it looks to other green technologies to further minimize the carbon footprint of its operations.

International public-private cooperation

The UNGC was represented by its local counterpart, Global Compact Network (GCN) Philippines’ vice chairperson, Ma. Luz Javier. On behalf of the global organization, she welcomed IRRI’s entry into the fold in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic that led to extreme disruptions in business value chains.

Javier stressed the value of public-private partnerships in nation building. “The business and private sectors, including research institutions, are the strong engines for nation building and global trade. These sectors are the main partners of governments to build economies, bring jobs, create opportunities for countries to thrive, and continuously develop,” she said.

“The UNGC can be a platform for corporate citizens to move forward in sustainability and learn from each other as we navigate essential challenges of methodologies, best practices, and innovative solutions,” Balié added. “For IRRI, our participation is a key step in the Institute’s mission and our shared goals vis-à-vis our stakeholders,” he concluded.