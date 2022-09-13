US annual inflation slows slightly to 8.3 pct in August

WASHINGTON, United States - Annual consumer price inflation slowed slightly in August to 8.3 percent from 8.5 percent in July, the Labor Department said in an anxiously-anticipated report that the Federal Reserve is watching closely.

However, CPI rose 0.1 percent in August, after holding flat in July, according to government data Tuesday, a disappointing result amid widespread expectations that inflation would fall in the month.

A steep decline in gasoline prices helped cool inflation, but costs for food, housing and autos continued to rise.

