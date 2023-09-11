MANILA - Nueva Ecija 3rd District Rep. Rosanna Ria Vergara has urged caution on the government's plan to zero out the tariff for imported rice.



"While I support the temporary price ceiling on rice, high price of rice,--I am wary of the DOF proposals to reduce the tariff on imported rice to 10 percent and even zero." Vergara said in a privilege speech.



"This will adversely impact our local rice industry as the tariffs from the imported rice provides the funds to help our rice farmers upgrade their skills, mechanize our farms, provide subsidies for fertilizers and access to credit--in short make our farmers more competitive and our country less reliant on imports." Vergara said.

She explained that it will be a burden to farmers who will have to sell their palay at a loss during the second harvest season.



Citing pronouncements from the Federation of Free Farmers, Vergara said farmers will have an excess production by yearend while there is an excess of rice imports, which would mean lower farm gate prices.



"So in the end, after all the hard work in the field, our farmers have nothing but empty pockets." Vergara said.



Vergara also urged vigilance because lower prices of palay and lower cost of imported rice does not necessarily mean lower retail prices. "In our experience, it is the profit margin of rice traders that are increasing in its place." Vergara said as she called on government to go after those manipulating the price or rice.



Vergara stressed that the country must be food self sufficient and that the government must address the plight of farm workers who earn the least despite their hard work.