Pag-IBIG posts record high membership, voluntary savings in Jan-Aug: CEO

MANILA -- Pag-IBIG Fund posted record numbers again for the January to August period as more members put their trust in its voluntary savings program, an official said on Monday.

In an informal briefing, Pag-IBIG CEO Marilene Acosta said for the first 8 months of the year, the fund’s membership savings reached P59.52 billion, which is 11 percent higher compared to the same period last year.

“Pag-IBIG fund has yet posted again record highs from January to August,” Acosta said.

“Pag-IBIG fund is now at its strongest state yet,” she added.

Aside from strong contributions, Acosta said the fund collected P31.5 billion in MP2 savings, which is Pag-IBIG’s voluntary savings program.

MP2’s voluntary savings of P31.5 billion is more than 50 percent than the mandatory contributions, she said.

"Mas malaki na po ang nakokolekta ng Pag-IBIG fund na voluntary savings against the mandatory savings.This is a sign of the trust of our PagIBIG members, because this is voluntary,” she added.

Pag-IBIG’s housing loans released rose 6 percent, while its short-term loan released grew 8 percent for the period, Acosta said.

It has also collected P93.5 billion in loan payments, the official said.

Meanwhile, Acosta is also urging members to take advantage of the perks and benefits of using the Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card.