People pass by a damaged house in the old town of Marrakech, Morocco on Sept. 10, 2023. EPA/EFE/Yoan Valat

MANILA — Globe Telecom customers in Morocco can get free postpaid roaming credits and prepaid load to keep in touch after a magnitude 6.8 quake struck near historic Marrakech.

In a statement, the telco giant said Globe users need to connect to its roaming partners Orange and Inwi to make calls and send texts while in Morocco.

To use data roaming, customers can turn on their mobile data and data roaming to activate Roam Surf 399, an all-day data roaming service that automatically renews every 24 hours. There is no registration needed.

Users may also register to a Roam Surf promo via the GlobeOne app or by dialing *143#.

Once promo registration is successful, they can start data browsing by turning on mobile data and data roaming on the phone’s settings, and set the network connection to 3G or LTE.

Meanwhile, to make a call, customers can dial “+”+ country code + area code + telephone number (ex. +63773101212) or dial “+” + country code + mobile number (ex. +639171234567).

To send a text message, they can type “+”+ country code + the mobile number (ex. +639171234567).

Globe Vice President for Postpaid and International Business Coco Domingo said the company is doing this to help their customers in Morocco reach their loved ones during a difficult time.

More than 2,000 people have died after the powerful tremor — the strongest in the North African country's history — left entire villages in ruins.

