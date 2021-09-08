Manila citizens receive their second dose of Moderna’s COVID19 vaccine inside the Ramon Magsaysay Highschool in Manila on September 4, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Another business group joined calls to allow greater mobility for people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Management Association of the Philippines on Wednesday said it backs the proposed “Bakuna Bubble” floated by a presidential adviser to help economic recovery.

"Granular lockdowns should be complemented with the ability of fully vaccinated workers and consumers to partially enjoy the fruits of 18 months of Community Quarantine hardship," MAP said in a statement.

The group said allowing fully vaccinated people greater mobility seems to be "the appropriate middle ground for the Metro Manila Mayors and the long suffering NCR economic engine."

Presidential Adviser on Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion floated the idea weeks ago of allowing malls, restaurants and other establishments to limit entry to only those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Commission on Human Rights, and the Integrated Bar of the Philippines however questioned this proposal on grounds that it may discriminatory.

Concepcion however maintained that limiting the movements of the unvaccinated was for their own protection, and that allowing the fully vaccinated to go to malls and dine in would help economic recovery.

"We appeal to the IATF to consider this new pilot proposal immediately. Otherwise, ECQ may become known as the “Economy Casualty Quotient” with positivity rate of increased poverty and hunger in the 20 percent to 50 percent range," MAP said.

The government is targeting to fully vaccinate almost 71 million Filipinos before the end of the year. However, only 15 million have been fully vaccinated as of Sept. 6. This means that after more than 6 months, the government has reached only 21 percent of its target.

Watch more on iWantTFC



