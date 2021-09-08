The MRT-3 test runs an overhauled train set that runs up to 50kph on October 29, 2020, as it prepares to deploy more trains in the coming days at faster travel times. The MRT-3 aims for its trains to travel at 50kph by November and by 60kph by December. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Vaccinated frontline workers can continue to enjoy free rides at the MRT-3 and LRT-2 train lines until September 15.

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) announced this after the national government on Tuesday extended the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) classification of Metro Manila and surrounding regions for another week.

Authorized persons outside of residence (APOR) who have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and present proof of their vaccination and working status are eligible for the free rides at certain hours.

At the MRT-3, the fares are waived from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the line’s peak hours.

Eligible riders can claim free rides at the LRT-2 line during its non-peak hours from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m., 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The MRT-3 & LRT-2 announce they will continue to give free rides to vaccinated authorized persons outside of residence (APORs) until Sept. 15, after the MECQ status of Metro Manila and surrounding areas was extended for another week. pic.twitter.com/Jy2ezEsgMV — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) September 7, 2021

Among IDs that can be presented at the MRT-3 are a certificate of employment along with a valid or government-issued ID, a Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) ID, or a company ID.

The train lines implement 30% passenger capacity.

The free ride offering was implemented at the MRT-3, LRT-2 and the Philippine National Railways (PNR) from August 3 for the Enhanced Community Quarantine and was extended until September 7 due to the MECQ.

During the 33-day implementation, the DoTr said more than 1.7 million passengers have availed of the free fare, or nearly 22,000 on average per day.