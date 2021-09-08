MANILA - Automatic Centre, a staple Filipino appliances store, will close down its retail stores starting Oct. 10 due to "significant challenges" they faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its chief said on Wednesday.

Automatic Appliances Inc. President and CEO Geoffrey Lim thanked all the customers of the appliances store, emphasizing that they would still honor all of their obligations.

"We will... ensure a smooth transition and closing process while exploring options to keep the 70+ year 'Automatic Centre' mission [and] legacy of ‘helping improve the quality of life of the Filipino family’ alive," the statement read.

"I thank you for your concern and hoping for your support to preserve the reputation of the company," he added.

Established in 1948, Automatic Centre, which is present in many of malls in Metro Manila, has provided Filipinos with deals, convenient payment schemes, and even "after-sales service" throughout its years of service.

Physical stores, especially those selling non-essentials, were temporarily shut due to restrictions when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country in 2020.

With strict quarantine, Filipino consumers shifted to online platforms for their daily needs including groceries, food delivery and even financial transactions.

- with reports from Jessica Fenol and Warren De Guzman, ABS-CBN News

