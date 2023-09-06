PAL taps LinkedIn to upskill workforce

MANILA - Philippine Airlines on Wednesday said it has partnered with LinkedIn, to raise the skills of its workforce.

PAL said the deal will let the company’s employees access LinkedIn’s online courses.

“Through LinkedIn’s intelligent skill-building platform, PAL is offering to all of its employees, free access to more than 21,000 expert-led online learning courses, including an estimated 60 new courses per week on some of the most in-demand business, technology, and creative skills,” the company said.

PAL Vice President for Human Capital Jo-Ann D. Maluenda said they aim to make their workforce more agile “to prepare them for the demands of the future.”

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“By committing to building a people-centric culture, PAL will be able to attract and retain talent who have a growth mindset, and the necessary skills to help it navigate evolving business cycles,” said Atul Harkisanka, LinkedIn Head of Growth Markets and Country Manager for the Philippines.

Harkisanka said PAL can tap LInkedIn’s “AI-powered talent attraction, engagement and retention tools and resources, as well as real-time insights of the industry and economy to achieve its business goals.”