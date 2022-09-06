Home  >  Business

Peso weakens for 3rd straight day, closes at P57 to US dollar

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 06 2022 04:43 PM

MANILA - The Philippine peso fell to a new all-time low against the US dollar for the third straight trading day, data from the Bankers Association of the Philippines showed.

The peso closed at P57 to a dollar on Sept.6, after closing at P56.999 on Monday and P56.77 last Friday. 

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla earlier said the currency depreciation is happening globally due to the strong dollar.

Meanwhile, National Statistician Dennis Mapa said the government is closely monitoring the currency as the exchange rate could affect the import of fuel products which has an impact on local pump prices and other commodities.

Inflation in August slightly eased to 6.3 percent due to slower increase in transport costs and food prices, government data showed.

Several analysts have said the local currency could gain support from seasonal increase in remittances and export receipts during the last quarter of the year. 

More details to follow. 

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Peso   Philippine peso   foreign exchange   currency   forex   imports   interest rate   dollar   US dollar  

BRAND NEWS