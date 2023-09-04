Rice retailers worry about losses due to price ceiling

A worker from a rice dealer in Mega Q-Mart in Cubao, Quezon City, arranges the store's supply of different rice varieties, including "Denorado" rice, which is marked with a P60 price tag on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Rice retailers are worried that they will incur large losses once the rice price ceiling is implemented on Tuesday, September 5.

At the Commonwealth Market, Aldrian Flores said he might have to close his rice stall if he will be forced to follow the measure.

"Ang hirap niyan kasi lugi ka na, magbebenta ka pa. Mapapagod ka pa. Dapat po non, unahin nila yung kinukuhanan namin, na doon muna magbaba para yung price na gustong mangyari, matupad po," he said.

Alfonso Flores, another retailer, said the measure will mean they will lose the small amount they earn daily.

"Kasi dapat po ang kinikita namin kadalasan, isang libo o 1,500. Kapag pinatupad po yun, binaba presyo namin, malaki magiging diperensya, mawawala po kita namin, malulugi," he said.

The Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG) says that while the price ceiling has good intentions, the government must give enough time so retailers will be able to sell their older stocks first.

"We're hoping na yung gobyerno maka-adjust siya ngayon na pagbigyan naman na maubos ng mga retailers ang stocks nila sa mas mataas presyo nakuha siguro another week, pero after that, kailangang masuportahan ang price ceiling para makinabang ang ating mga magsasaka at mamimili," said Jayson Cainglet of SINAG.

Executive Order 39 mandates regular milled rice to be sold at P41 pesos and well milled rice at P45.