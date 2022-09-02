MANILA—Former Energy Regulatory Commission chairperson Agnes Devanadera is the new acting president and CEO of Clark Development Corporation (CDC), documents showed Friday.

Based on a Malacanang letter dated Sept. 1, and signed by Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez, Devanadera was also named as member of the Clark Development Corporation board.

Devanadera was appointed to the ERC by former President Rodrigo Duterte in 2017.

She was also a former Solicitor General and Justice Secretary.

Devanadera faced a graft case for her role as a lawyer of the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel, but it was dismissed due to inordinate delay.—With a report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News