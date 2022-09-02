President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attends the Philippine Nurses Association (PNA) 100th Founding Anniversary and 56th Nurses Week at the Tent City at the Manila Hotel on September 1, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA — The government has prepared several investment and business deals that could be signed when President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. makes his state visits to Indonesia and Singapore next week, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Friday.

DFA spokesperson Teresita Daza said a number of business agreements were being prepared by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

"This will actually be tailored to the priority areas of this administration," Daza told reporters.

"It could include infrastructure, renewable energy, food and security, and fertilizer importation among others," she added.

Marcos, who temporarily heads the Department of Agriculture (DA), in July said he would "personally write" to governments so the country could get a steady supply of fertilizers.

Among the countries he is willing to communicate with on the matter is Indonesia, the Office of the Press Secretary said,.

Marcos will invite investors during his state visits, the DFA earlier said.

During his inaugural visit to Jakarta, Marcos is expected to “promote trade and investment to support the Philippines’ economic agenda under his administration.”

The President will be in Indonesia from Sept. 4 to 6, and in Singapore from Sept. 6 to 7. He is set to leave the Philippines on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Marcos will be accompanied by Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla, according to the DFA.