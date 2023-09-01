Use of drones, robots, mechanization urged for agri

Workers take advantage of the good weather to harvest and transport palay crops along a highway in Guimba, Nueva Ecija. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN/FILE

MANILA — The Philippines must modernize the agriculture sector through mechanization and the use of new technologies such as drones to remain competitive, a business group said on Friday.

In a forum, Federation of Filipino Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Cecilio Pedro said agriculture is among the vital sectors of the economy and also a major source of employment.

Pedro said it is important for farms to be mechanized.

"Hindi na pu-pwede ang kalabaw ang gamitin natin. Walang mangyayari sa atin kung kalabaw. Mahal ko ang kalabaw but we should go mechanized," he said.

He also said using drones, robots and other technologies will make farming faster and more efficient.

"Sa other countries...puro robot na lang, yung pag spray ng insecticides robot, drone ang ginagamit. Ang ginagamit nila malalaking makina. What will take us a week, it will take them a few hours...Ang layo natin," he said.

"How can we compete? The key here is competition natin eh. Kalaban natin ay hindi Pilipino, kalaban natin Vietnamese, Indonesians, Thailand," he added.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who is also currently the Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, said he aims to ramp up food production and build self-sufficiency in the country.