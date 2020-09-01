BIR again extends deadline for registration of online sellers to Sept. 30

MANILA - The Bureau of Internal Revenue announced on Tuesday that it is again extending the deadline for the registration of online selling businesses to Sept. 30.

The cutoff for online sellers to register their businesses was supposed to be only until today.

But in a memorandum circular, the BIR said there was "a surge of registrants in various revenue district offices that are trying to beat the deadline.”

“Considering this and the Bureau's resource constraints at this time of quarantine protocols due to the COVID L9 pandemic, the deadline is further extended to September 30, 2020,” the tax agency said.

The BIR said businesses involving digital or online transactions are advised to register their businesses on or before Sept. 30 to avoid penalties for late registration.

“It is reminded that all those who will be found later doing business without complying with the registration/update requirements, and those who failed to declare past due taxes/unpaid taxes shall be imposed with the applicable penalties under the law, and existing revenue rules and regulations,” the BIR said.

The government earlier said that online sellers earning less than P250,000 annually are exempted from paying taxes but will still need to register.