Pinoy startup Doon aims to be the Airbnb for cars in PH

Car owners who want to make money off their vehicles can rent them out Airbnb-style using a local app, according to the founder of the tech startup that launched the service.

Enrique Hormillo, founder and CEO of car-sharing app Doon said the service allows car owners to monetize their otherwise idle vehicles, with the assurance that each booking of a car is insured for the duration of the trip.

Car owners who want to onboard their vehicles onto the system will need to get verified, and the process takes just around 15 minutes, he said.

Aside from allowing car owners to make money, Hormillio said the company’s vision is to boost the travel and tourism sector by allowing individuals or groups to travel to an area without needing to drive for several hours. People can use existing transport systems such as buses and planes, but with the convenience of being able to rent a car from a local resident, he said.

“Our vision is you can book a flight to Bicol and rent a car from Doon from a local Bicolano and you totally eliminate that 15-hour drive,” Hormillo said.

For renters, prices range from as low as P700 a day for cars that are 2008 models and a luxury BMW 7 Series that can go for P8,000 a day.