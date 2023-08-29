GCash to charge convenience fees for BPI, Unionbank cash-ins from October

MANILA — GCash will start charging a P5 convenience fee for cash-in transactions made through Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) and UnionBank in October.

In a statement, the mobile wallet said the fee was still “much lower” than the P25 that banks and other financial institutions usually charge for cash transfers.

Gcash said the fee would cover the rising operating costs of its partners.

“The P5 convenience fee is only 1/5 of what is normally charged by other financial institutions," GCash President and chief executive officer Martha Sazon noted.

"Even with this fee, we will continue to subsidize part of the operating cost for cash-ins as we remain committed to keeping our services accessible to many Filipinos,” she stressed.

Cash-in via linked bank accounts is one way to add funds to a GCash account. Over-the-counter cash-in is also available through machines, partner convenience stores, pawnshops, supermarkets, department stores, drug stores, gas stations, sari-sari stores and retail stores, among others.

Earlier this month, GCash said it was waiving QRPH transaction fees for "micro-merchants" such as sari-sari store owners, public market vendors and small online sellers.

The Ayala-led fintech said fees for micro-merchants who use the scan-to-pay service, would be waived until the end-of-2023.

