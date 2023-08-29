BIR surpasses July 2023 collection target

MANILA -- The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) on Tuesday said it collected P273 billion in July 2023, surpassing its collection target for the month by 5.1 percent.

This number is also higher by 38.37 percent than the collection in the same month last year.

The BIR said it collected P1.492 trillion from January to July, higher by 12.21 percent than collections in the same period in 2022.

The tax bureau hopes to collect P2.639 trillion for the whole of 2023.

Commissioner Romeo Lumagui said the bureau is confident about meeting its goals for the year with its intensified tax enforcement activities, like their campaign against sellers and buyers of fake receipts,.

RELATED STORY: